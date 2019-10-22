Haunted house in North San Juan

As the sun goes down next weekend, venture to the backyard of the Ridge Café in North San Juan to get your wits scared out of you. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings, the back garden of the Cafe will be transformed into a haunted adventure full of witches, zombies, ghouls and many more monsters than you can imagine. Come take a journey down the river of death, through the bones of the undead, while being stalked by fear itself. Creepy creatures, visitors from beyond the grave, and ravenous demons devouring souls are among the hazards in this garden of evil. Caution: those who are feint of heart, need not attend.

The Ridge Café will also host a youth art show culminating in a live auction on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting the Grizzly Hill School art program.