Halloween Nevada City style

Nevada City is pulling out the scary stops this Halloween with plenty of live music, creative window displays and all manner of Halloween-themed dining, exploring and spirited fun. Stroll through fall color while enjoying Halloween and Day of the Dead decor, enter a costume contest or attend a concert in costume—Come on over to Nevada City, we’ve got lots to do.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly Halloween event to enjoy with your kids or fun and freaky Halloween night out for you and a few select friends, Nevada City has it happening for Halloween and the whole month of October.

With a great selection of tours including a cemetery hike, spooky-tales of haunted historic sites, and fall color for photographers and tree lovers, we’ve got you covered with an extra-layer of Halloween spirit all topped off with pumpkin ice cream … get details at NevadaCityChamber.com or call 530-265-2692.

Here are some of the things to get you in the spooky spirit this October:

Haunted Nevada City

For the sixteenth year, actor, writer and storyteller Mark Lyon offers his Haunted Nevada City tours, exploring the stories behind the many ghosts said to still reside among us.

Haunted Nevada City tours depart from 210 Broad Street, Nevada City (directly across the street from the National Hotel).

Walk Broad Street with highlights on local color, historic references, history of buildings, especially ghost and paranormal sightings.

Haunted Nevada City 2019 Tours are on Saturday, Oct. 12, 19 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $10, $5 for children 12 and under while children 5 and under are admitted free. Reservations are not taken. Guests need merely to show up at the tour departure location at the time of the tour.

Private tours at other dates and times may be obtained upon request.

Details: hauntedisles.com or call 530-265-6877 or email: mlyon@hauntedisles.com.

Fall Color Photo Walk through Nevada City

Nevada City Scenics and Outside Inn present a Fall Color Photo Walk through Nevada City. Photographers of all skill levels welcome, bring your phone or DSLR as we walk through the historic neighborhoods of Nevada City. This photo walk ends at the Nevada City Farmers Market. No reservations required. Walking time approximately 90 minutes. Photo Walks are free and open to the public.

Dates and Details: Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.

Walk starting from Nevada Street Municipal Parking lot across from Deer Creek Inn and ending in downtown Nevada City at the base of Union Alley. This event is free and open to the public.

Join us in December as we tour the Christmas Lights of downtown Nevada City. More Details: NevadaCityScenics.com.

Inn Town Campground Haunted Path

The Inn Town Campground offers a Haunted Pathway, available to campers only. This kid-friendly Halloween experience is a pathway through the oak and pines at the campground, decorated with plenty of scary figures intended to be captured with cameras only. The self-guided walk provides entertainment for all ages and is included with your camping fee for the month of October.

Details: inntowncampground.com.

Halloween Treats, Not Tricks!

Treats ice creamery is featuring a “Pumpkin Fest” with a variety of pumpkin desserts during the month of October: Pumpkin ice cream, Pumpkin vegan frozen dessert, frozen vegan Pumpkin Cheesecake, Pumpkin Pie Cones, Pumpkin Pie and Pumpkin brownies. Treats is located at 210 Main St, Nevada City.

Check-in with your favorite restaurant, as October provides many seasonal farm-to-fork offerings — October is a month of great harvests and plenty of fresh, local food is available.

The Nevada City Farmer’s Market regular season runs through Nov. 23, every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown on Union Street. (See Three Forks Bakery and Brewery parking lot).

Details: https://www.ncfarmersmarket.org/

Local breweries and pubs line-up a hop-filled array of freshly brewed seasonal ales on tap while wine bars relish a few first crushes from local vintners, like Nevada City Winery, located at 321 Spring St, Nevada City.

Fall Color Walking Tree Tour

Tree Tour Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. meeting in front of the Chamber of Commerce. Arborist Zeno Action offers a guided fall color tour with highlights from the Nevada City Tree Tour. No charge, however, donations go towards planting trees in public spaces for Arbor Day 2020.

Fright Night

Nevada City’s 41st annual Fright Night celebration will be held at the Miners Foundry on Saturday, Oct. 26. This event is appropriate for those ages 16 and older. Tickets are $17-$22.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for ordering food and drink, taking commemorative photos, and perusing the creepy decor! More details on this year’s Fright Night are forthcoming, but look forward to a costume contest, photo booth, multiple DJ’s and some fantastical and fine musical talent (TBA soon!)

Details: https://minersfoundry.org/event/fright-night-2019/.

Outside Inn Haunted Pathway

The Outside Inn has a decorated pathway around the creek at the motel which is open to the public on Oct. 31. This pathway is a short walk, with dramatic laser lights, festive creatures and all manner of Halloween fun. A great place for getting photos and stepping into the Halloween spirit. Enjoy this pathway from distance with your camera mid-October through Nov. 1. Please be sure to be respectful of this great Halloween display. The Outside inn is located at 575 E Broad St. Nevada City.

Details: outsideinn.com.

Polish Ambassador Performance

The Polish Ambassador electronic musician returns to the Miners Foundry this Halloween after a sold-out 2018 Halloween performance. Oct. 31, 8 p.m., tickets are $30 advance, $35 at the door.

Details: https://minersfoundry.org/event/the-polish-ambassador-2/

Day of the Dead Walking Cemetery Tour

Folk Trail’s Day of the Dead Hike to Historic Cem eteries co-led with Nevada County Cemetery District’s Matt Melugin is set for Friday, Nov. , 3:30 to 6 p.m. – This free hike starts at Outside Inn, 575 E Broad St. Nevada City.

Details: http://www.folktrails.org/hikingclub.