Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Halloween in Nevada City will look different this year, but the Nevada City Chamber is working hard to offer festive spooky traditions that meet health and safety standards. Even though trick-or-treating is not permitted, Nevada City and its outlying neighborhoods will still decorate our streets and create creative window displays for folks to enjoy. Local restaurants will offer Halloween-themed dining and spirited fun, both indoor and outdoor. And everyone can still stroll through the spectacular fall color while enjoying Halloween and Day of the Dead decor.

With a selection of self-guided tours including a cemetery hike, spooky-tales of haunted historic sites, and fall color for photographers and tree lovers, we’ve got you covered with an extra-layer of Halloween spirit all topped off with pumpkin ice cream … get details at NevadaCityChamber.com or call 530-265-2692.

Here are some of the most exciting (and we think exhilarating) things to get you in the spooky spirit this October:

Shaun of the Dead

Saturday, Oct. 31

Bar 5 p.m., Doors 6 p.m. Movie 7 p.m.

Miners Foundry Cultural Center, 325 Spring Street

Food & Drink for sale, Onyx Theatre Organic Popcorn for sale

$10/per person. http://www.minersfoundry.org

Nevada City Film Festival and Miners Foundry Cultural Center have teamed up to screen the cult classic Shaun of the Dead (R, 1hr 37min). Shaun of the Dead cleverly balances scares and witty satire, making for a bloody good zombie movie with loads of wit.

Haunted Nevada City Tours

For the sixteenth year, actor, writer and storyteller Mark Lyon offers his Haunted Nevada City tours, exploring the stories behind the many ghosts said still to reside among us. This year, due to COVID-19, Mark will be offering self-guided audio tours for visitors and residents. Walk Broad Street with highlights on local color, historic references, history of buildings, especially ghost and paranormal sightings. Go to http://www.nevadacitychamber.com

Small private tours for families may be obtained upon request. Details: hauntedisles.com or call 530-265-6877 or email: mlyon@hauntedisles.com.

Inn Town Campground Haunted Path

The Inn Town Campground is excited to say they will continue their haunted pathway this year for campers, although with some COVID-19 modifications. The decorations will be up for the entire month of October, so plenty of time to enjoy the socially distant fun. http://www.inntowncampground.com

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, the Outside Inn will not have their haunted pathway this year, but they do promise to still decorate the Inn for those of you who would like to stay or drive by and admire the lights and decorations. http://www.outsideinn.com

Day of the Dead Walking Cemetery Tour

Every year on Day of the Dead, Folk Trails Hiking Club, Outside Inn/Inn Town Campground and Nevada County Cemetery District invite residents and visitors on a lovely four-mile urban walk through Nevada City’s historic cemeteries. The extremely popular event attracts close to one hundred attendees each year, but due to COVID it has been canceled. Instead they are offering an abbreviated self-guided version you can do with your family and close friends. Go to http://www.nevadacitychamber.com for more info.

Halloween Treats, Not Tricks!

Treats (210 Main Street) ice creamery is featuring a “Pumpkin Fest” with a variety of pumpkin desserts during the month of October: pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin vegan frozen dessert, frozen vegan pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin pie cones, pumpkin pie and pumpkin brownies.

Nevada City Chocolate Shoppe (236 Broad St) presents pumpkin galore, caramel apples and new fall treats the whole month of October. Pumpkin milkshakes made with real pumpkin and their very own spice blend, pumpkin caramels, pumpkin fudge, pumpkin seed brittle, pumpkin truffles, pumpkin cream chocolates and of course pumpkin ice cream. Sea salt caramel ice cream is back and many more fall treats. Vegan and gluten free options always available.

Choquiero Chocolate Shop & Cafe (419 Broad St) is now offering store made chocolates, pies, truffles and lots of new drinks including cacaoccino’s, herbal tea lattes, cacao espresso and cacao elixir shots. Also featuring over 300 chocolates from all over the world and many retail items made locally. On Halloween, Choquiero will be following strict COVID protocols to give out candy from 4-7 p.m. Stop by to check out the Halloween section.

Check-in with your favorite restaurant, as October provides many seasonal farm-to-fork offerings— October is a month of great harvests and plenty of fresh, local food is available.

Local breweries and pubs line-up a hop-filled array of freshly brewed seasonal ales on tap while wine bars relish a few first crushes from local vintners.

Hallowine Weekend at Nevada City Winery (321 Spring Street)

Now through Halloween, don’t miss out on good food, wine, music, and company in the spooky, historic downtown of Nevada City. Dress-up and save — wear your Halloween costume and get half-off a glass of wine. Wine & Chocolate Pairing available — taste through three wine and chocolate pairings to discover your favorite. Free treats for kids with any purchase, kids can get complimentary “Witches Brew, hot cider, goody bag, coloring page and crayons.