Halloween at the Foundry: Fright Night celebrates its 41st anniversary with costumes, dance in Nevada City

The legendary Halloween party celebrates its 41st anniversary with a blow out evening featuring a sensational costume party with some of the region’s hottest DJs spinning a monster mash up of soul, funk, old school R&B, 90s hip hop, electronic dance, pop, and a variety of Latin, African and Caribbean World Beat.

The local tradition dates back to 1978 when Bobby Angel coined the name and produced the first five Fright Night’s at the American Victorian Museum as a fundraiser for community radio station KVMR. The first Fright Night was $2 with costume; simulcast live on KVMR and featured Mighty Dread, Harry Harpoon and the House Wreckers, plus a special appearance by the Phantom of the Opera.

Forty-one years later, Fright Night has gone through many producers including artists and visionaries David Osborn and Charles Woods, KVMR, and Foothill Theatre Company, and it is now considered one of the Miners Foundry’s largest annual fundraisers.

Headlining this year’s Fright Night is Brian Hartman of HeartBass. Hartman is considered one of the leaders in the underground West Coast music scene both as a DJ and event producer. Hartman’s refined and versatile sound ranges from sweet dub, cumbia, to mid-tempo, organic world beats filled with Latin rhythms and African chants to the heartbeat of deep, dubby, ethno house, to finely selected hip hop, reggae, and dancehall. He has performed a wide variety of domestic and international gigs including Envision in Costa Rica, Bali Spirit Festival, Cosmic Convergence, Lightening in a Bottle, Enchanted Forest, Bioneers Conference and has provided support for iconic live acts such as Beats Antique, Les Nubians, Vieux Farka Toure, and members of Rising Appalachia.

Also performing is DJ Jamal Walker, a popular local musician and DJ, with a love for old school R&B, hip hop and high-energy dance music, along with husband and wife DJ duo Headphones and Horses from the Truckee/Lake Tahoe region, and MysDefy rounding out the night.

Some of the many highlights of Fright Night include a spectacular light show by Mark Jacoby, plus the entire Foundry, with its beautiful stone halls and high wood beam ceilings, festively decorated, and a professional photo booth on site for concert-goers to take home commemorative photos with their friends or use for the online Costume Contest. Details on the Miners Foundry website. Food will also be available for purchase.