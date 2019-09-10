Great art on a screen near you: Sierra Theaters presents ‘Tintoretto: A Rebel in Venice’

This September Sierra Theaters is pleased to announce a brand new season of live events broadcast to cinemas in Grass Valley as the 2019 Fall Stage to Screen Series begins. A new Arts series begins at Sutton Cinemas Sept. 17 – “Great Art On Screen,” which takes cinema audiences on a journey all over the world – to Italy in a celebration of the life and canvases of Tintoretto, the last great artist of the Italian Renaissance, to the lush island of Tahiti which proved to be Gauguin’s most-inspired panoramic backdrop, and finally to Madrid with Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons hosting the first cinematic romp through the Prado Museum, one of the most visited museums in the world.

“Tintoretto: A Rebel in Venice” plays once only on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The documentary fully immerses audiences in the life of the last great artist of the Italian Renaissance. With the enchanting narrative voice of twice Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter, cinema audiences visit places that evoke and preserve the memory of the painter, including the State Archives, the Doge’s Palace, St. Mark’s Square, the Church of San Rocco, and more, all in celebration of the 500th anniversary of Tintoretto’s birth.

Advance tickets are available now at the Sutton Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sutton Cinemas is located at 399 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin.