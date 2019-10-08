Great art comes to the screen at Sutton Cinemas

Great Art On Screen, a series of documentaries about great artists, continues this week at Sutton Cinemas with “Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost.” The series takes cinema audiences on a journey all over the world — to Italy in a celebration of the life and canvases of Tintoretto, the last great artist of the Italian Renaissance, to the lush island of Tahiti which proved to be Gauguin’s most-inspired panoramic backdrop, and finally to Madrid with Oscar-winner Jeremy Irons hosting the first cinematic romp through the Prado Museum, one of the most visited museums in the world.

“Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost” traces the legendary life story of Paul Gauguin who left France for Tahiti, feverishly in search of deep immersions into lush nature, for feelings, visions and colors, ever purer and brighter. Audiences join this journey from Tahiti to American museums including New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Art Institute of Chicago, National Gallery of Art in DC, and Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts where Gauguin’s greatest masterpieces are now preserved.

