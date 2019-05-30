Grass Valley Courtyard Suites presents artists Terry and Anita Hansen

Introducing Terry Hansen and his stunning photography and Anita Hansen with her brilliant watercolors; partners in art and in life.

The pair will be featured Sunday, June 2, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, 210 North Auburn Street.

Terry and Anita met when they were 16, got married after college and have been married going on 51 years. Sharing in a love of nature and using their artistic talents to showcase their enthusiasm for life and the world around them. The pair retired from health care and now spend their time traveling, creating art and enjoying time with their two wonderful children and family.

“As a photographer I am drawn to nature — the moods, the textures, the colors, the shapes,” Terry said. “I invite the viewer to have an intimate look at the subjects I choose and may you have a new awareness of the natural beauty that is all around us.”

The event is free and open to the public. There will be complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Indulge in an art inspired “spicy Paloma” cocktail at the no-host-bar while mingling among the arts.