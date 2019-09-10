Golden Shoulders returns to The Center for the Arts with a new album

The Center OnTheGo presents Golden Shoulders’ Album Release show at The Plaza Gallery with support from Big Whoop on Saturday, Sept. 14. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available online and at The Center for the Arts box office. These indie bands both hail from Nevada City.

Golden Shoulders has a new album, their fourth, coming out on Sept. 13. It’ll be their first one in ten years. It’s called “Could This Be the End,” and it’s as upbeat and positive as the title suggests. I guess they’ve been keeping up on the news.

The core band for the new album is Adam Kline (vocals, rhythm guitar), Jonathan Hischke (bass guitar), Brett Shady (harmony vocals) and Todd Roper (drums, percussion). “Could This Be the End” features many guest artists and was recorded at Louder Studios in Grass Valley under the supervision of engineer Tim Green.

“Could This Be the End” is the band’s eighth album. Their last, “Music Romans” came out in 2016. You can find them on iTunes and Spotify.

Along with the new album, Golden Shoulders will go on their 14th U.S. tour in mid-September, kicking off with shows in Sacramento and here in Grass Valley before going to Brooklyn and back.

On stage at this show will most likely be Adam Kline (vocals, rhythm guitar), Ehren Haas (lead guitar), Aaron Ross (bass guitar), Jonathan Hansard (trumpet, harmony vocals) and David Nicholson (drums). And probably some guests there as well.

Opening the night is local band, Big Whoop. An electro-pop band with Anne Shisko Thorsby on vocals and keys, Jen Broward-Norris on bas, and Jason Graham behind the drums. You can stream their latest album titled “snap’ online at Bandcamp.

Catch these local independent bands live at The Plaza Gallery 998 Plaza Drive in Grass Valley. The doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 14. The show starts at 8 p.m. This event is presented by The Center for the Arts as a part of their The Center OnTheGo series. It’s an intimate venue that is sure to sell out. Tickets are available online at thecenterforthearts.org and at The Center’s box office also located at 998 Plaza Drive.

Since 2000, The Center for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization, has grown into a leading presenter of music, dance, theater, comedy, literary, visual art and family programming. Typically, the Center presents more than 150 events per year from its location in downtown Grass Valley. The Center is currently underway in a major renovation of its multi-use 21,000 square foot facility in downtown Grass Valley. After the renovation, the Center will have a 490 seat main theater, a large visual art gallery, classroom space, and a 90-seat black box theater. For more information about the renovation, please reach out to The Center’s Executive Director, Amber Jo Manuel.