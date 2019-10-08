Gold Country on camera — a photo challenge: Camera Club participates for the first time in the Center for the Arts Open Studios Tour

For the first time, the Nevada County Camera Club will participate in the Center for the Arts Open Studios Tour on Oct. 12 and 13. The exhibit “Gold Country On Camera — a Photo Challenge” includes photographs of western Nevada County that were taken during a 48-hour period earlier this fall.

“The purpose of this photo challenge is to encourage club members to expand their creativity in their photography, post processing and presentation of their artwork,” stated Kathy Triolo, President of the Nevada County Camera Club. Photographs for this exhibit will be displayed at Nevada City Picture Framing, 571 Searls Ave, in Nevada City from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the first weekend of the Open Studios Tour.

The photographers participating in this challenge selected their photo shoot location out of a hat on Friday, Aug. 23 and were required to complete all filming by the end of the weekend. All entries will be judged by a panel of local professional photographers.

“This is our first photo challenge and first time participating in the Open Studios Tour. Photographs are currently being turned in. We are pleased by the creativity and unique perspectives of the photographers. We hope the community will visit our exhibit and celebrate ’Gold Country on Camera — a Photo Challenge’ with us,” concluded Triolo.