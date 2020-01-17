Gold Country Celtic Society hosts 29th annual Burns Supper

The Gold Country Celtic Society will present its twenty-ninth annual Robert Burns Dinner & Concert at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street in Nevada City on Saturday, Jan. 25. The “Burns Supper” commemorates the birthday of Scotland’s Poet Laureate.

Every January since 1801, in Scotland and in countries around the world, people gather in homes and halls to honor Burns and his birthday. Celebrants include families proud of their Scottish heritage, as well as those of other heritages who wish to recognize this inspirational figure.

In Nevada City, the celebration will commence at 4:30 p.m. with a no-host bar and dinner seating at 5:30 p.m. A gourmet bill of fare will be presented by the well known caterer Antonio. The ceremonies will include traditional tributes and toasts, with a wee dram of whisky provided, to Burns and the Lads and Lassies, and piping in of the Haggis.

Following dinner, the traditional Celtic group Golden Bough will entertain onstage and dancing is encouraged. The Foundry is turned into a Scottish castle and the formal kilts and tartans worn by attendees is a lovely sight to see.

Good food, good whisky, good cheer and good poetry, there’s no experience quite like a Burns Night celebration. Whether you’re addressing the haggis or the lassies, or you don’t know your kilts from your ceilidhs, this is an event not to be missed.

Advance tickets are required and sell out quickly. Final day to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Jan. 21 until 8 p.m. For information and reservations contact Carolyn Hatling, 530-346-2565.

Source: Gold Country Celtic Society