Glory Singers Concert & Hymn Sing in Grass Valley

Do you love gospel music and the old hymns? Whether you like to just listen to good music or participate in singing, you will enjoy the Glory Singers Concert & Hymn Sing, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. This concert features the eight-voiced Glory Singers performing some of your favorites. Many opportunities for audience participation and concert-goers can even make requests!.

The concert of approximately 90 minutes is under the direction of Cherry Hayes, former choral director at Bear River High School and founding directing of the popular South County groups Bear River High School Starlite Express and Jazz Unlimited.

“Glory Singers is a multi-generational group and has a great blend, presenting interesting arrangements in four to seven parts,” Hayes said. “We have a wide variety of musical backgrounds and experience and are united in sharing the good news of the Gospel through music.”

Glory Singers will be sharing the stage with a double father-son quartet, the Gloryland Quartet. Bass singer Vern Harms will be singing with his son, Scott, his son-in-law, Rob Moen, and grandson Brandon Moen, accompanied by Kay Harms on piano. Also on the program, Jane and John Boettger will perform John’s arrangements for piano and oboe.

The concert is free to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m. Calvary Bible Church is located at 11481 Highway 174 in Grass Valley, between Empire Mine and Union Hill School. For more information, contact the church office, (530) 273-1343, or email Cherry Hayes at cherryhayes@gmail.com.