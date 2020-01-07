Glenn Mullins to present in Grass Valley on transforming the mind
KNOW & GO
WHO: Glenn Mullin, Tibetologist, Buddhist writer, translator of classical Tibetan literature, and teacher of Tantric Buddhist meditation
WHEN: Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Friday at at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 S. Church St., Grass Valley. Saturday at the Madelyn Helling Library, Gene Albaugh Community Room, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City
MORE INFO: jewelheart.org or contact Joe at 530-263-8508 or email jbreault51@gmail.com
Glenn Mullin is a Tibetologist, Buddhist writer, translator of classical Tibetan literature, and teacher of Tantric Buddhist meditation with over 20 books published. He studied philosophy, literature, meditation, yoga, and the enlightenment culture under thirty-five of the greatest living masters of India and Tibet. He will be in Grass Valley and Nevada City Jan. 17 and 18, talking on “Transforming the Mind through the Theater of Compassion.”
Glenn Mullin is the author of over 20 books on Tibetan Buddhism. He founded and directed “The Mystical Arts of Tibet” and has curated a number of important Tibetan art exhibitions. He divides his time between writing, teaching, meditating and leading tour groups to Nepal, Tibet and India. Some of his books include “The Fourteen Dalai Lamas,” “Female Buddhas,” “The Mystical Arts of Tibet,” and translating the Dalai Lama’s book, “The Path to Enlightenment.”
