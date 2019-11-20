‘Give peace a song!’: Community event bridging music, art and social justice

The public is invited to join peace activists and the general community at “Give Peace a Song!” the Peace and Justice Center of Nevada County’s annual program and fund raiser on Sunday, Dec. 1 (following Thanksgiving) from 2-5 p.m. This special program was designed to provide a platform for musicians and writers who speak out and those who sing out calling for an end to war, racism, xenophobia and violence.

Founded by the late folk hero Utah Phillips in 200,2 the Peace & Justice Center has been going strong all these years organizing peace rallies, climate change protests, family separation protests, and so much more. Created in 2015 by Board Member Lorraine Reich the show “Give Peace a Song!” brings out local “social justice warriors” who perform meaningful songs, poetry and art raising awareness to the many social injustices of our times. This year we are thrilled to have singer/songwriters Paul Kamm and Eleanore MacDonald, Nory Fussell & Friends, Greg Case, Clarke Meyer and more.

Among the highlights are 20-member “The New Peace Choir,” a local community choir which strives to inspire hope and raise spirits in these times. Chris Olander will recite his moving poetry and the art of Shirley Osgood and Francine Holland will be displayed. In addition, some of the members of the Peace Center who traveled to Tijuana and provided humanitarian aid at the border will present their “Report From the Border” to highlight the plight of Central American immigrants. Free food and hot beverages. Activist Art will adorn the walls. Join in the sing-a-longs too. Come one and all — the entire Nevada County Community is invited to attend.

For more information visit ncpeace.org, email to ncpeaceandjustice, or “like” us on Facebook.