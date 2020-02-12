‘Giselle’ broadcast live from Bolshoi in Moscow

For ballet-lovers, there is nothing like the impeccable classicism and daring performances of the Bolshoi Ballet. This week, audiences will have the opportunity to see the stunning classic, “Giselle,” captured live in Moscow and broadcast at Sutton Cinemas.

The young peasant girl Giselle dies of a broken heart when she learns that the man she loves, Albrecht, has betrayed her. Against her own will, she joins the Wilis, vengeful spirits of jilted brides who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion.

In this brand-new production of “Giselle,” world renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance, giving the audience an opportunity to discover this iconic ballet anew.

The Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, one of the greatest music and dance stages in the world, was founded in 1776 and to this day remains a spearhead of Russian culture. With more than 250 dancers, the Bolshoi Ballet is one of the largest and most celebrated ballet companies in the world. Its annual repertoire of up to 30 titles per year includes classical masterpieces, rare productions and outstanding works by the most famous contemporary choreographers.

The Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema season will continue with three beautiful ballets, including “Swan Lake,” “Romeo & Juliet” and “Balanchine’s Jewels” presented at Sutton Cinemas. Check http://www.sierratheaters.com for dates and titles.