Gin, joy, and all that jazz: The Center for the Arts to hold virtual Gin & Jazz 20th anniversary gala, fundraiser

As many have noted, life doesn’t stop when faced with a pandemic. Businesses still need to operate, children still need to learn, and organizations — especially those with nonprofit status — still need to pay bills and stay afloat regardless of what life deals them.

Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts is no exception. In what was looking to be a banner year for The Center — they spent the past several years planning and executing an ambitious renovation project — has been met with a need to pivot, to adapt, and to move forward.

In addition, The Center is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will mark the occasion with Gin & Jazz, its largest fundraiser of the year, on Sept. 18, offering supporters the chance to virtually experience dinner, dancing and an auction (both silent and live) while raising money for the cause.

Melissa Clark, marketing manager for The Center for the Arts, explained: “Anyone can attend the Gin & Jazz virtual gala with a pay-what-you-can community ticket. When you purchase a VIP ticket for $150 it includes a thoughtful gift bag complete with wine, a special gin cocktail, as well as a catered take-home meal from Jes Taber at Eye of the Avocado.”

The menu, created by Taber, is themed “Low Country New Orleans” and includes grilled chicken, gazpacho, bread, dessert and more, all locally sourced (when possible).

Entertainment wise, participants can walk the virtual red carpet and bid on a vast selection of items including a VIP Indie Car experience with local-boy-makes-good Alexander Rossi, a houseboat cruise, a community basket, and an opportunity to name the main stage at The Center for a year.

Musical performances will be featured as part of the gala as well, with Le Jazz Hot and Pop Rocks providing the soundtrack for what is likely to be an energetic virtual dance party.

Clark said the gala may look different than in years past but the goal remains the same: to raise funds to support the arts for all in Nevada County.

“Our fundraising efforts for (the) gala are focused on continuing arts education with reduced class sizes and expanding our broadcast capabilities,” said Clark. “We are working on borrowed equipment. It’s time for The Center to have our own cameras, cables, and communications equipment to move forward.”

The newly renovated Center was open for only two days before regulations were put in place to help spread the COVID-19 virus, making fundraising efforts even more urgent.

In order to keep from being dormant, The Center has taken measures to keep their space alive and offer the community a place to experience and appreciate art in all its forms.

“The Center remains resilient and continues to pivot as we uphold our commitment to the community during this challenging time,” said Clark. “Our ‘From The Center’ series (available on YouTube as well as KVMR radio) is creating opportunities for artists, jobs for crews, and making use of our state-of-the-art theater.

“We are just getting started. There are long-term opportunities for us to monetize livestreams and continue broadcasting after we reopen and, true to our nature, becoming a resource for the community.”

The Center for the Arts is adamant that the banner year they were hoping for is still a reality, and with community support they look forward to many successful days ahead. Gin & Jazz is but one way art appreciators can help make that happen.

“The new Center for the Arts was built by this community for this community and we encourage everyone to join us for this year’s celebration,” Clark said. “The great thing about a virtual event is that it’s truly accessible so let’s get together online to enjoy music, the excitement of a live auction, and to celebrate The Center’s 20th anniversary.”

Jennifer Nobles is a freelance writer based in Grass Valley. She can be reached at jenkrisnobles@gmail.com.