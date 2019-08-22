Giant Steps to put on jazzy tribute at Golden Era Lounge

Step back into the past with Giant Steps at the Golden Era Lounge this Sunday.

Giant Steps is a small-town jazz ensemble of musicians with roots in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, and Cameroon, featuring Richard Jones on drums, Ray Sayre on guitar, Fred Doumbe on bass, Gary Regina on saxophonesflute and Lorraine Gervais on vocals.

Rooted in the standards, the band’s performance pays tribute to musicians whose work spanned the 20th century, including John Coltrane, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Nat King Cole, Astrud Gilberto, Charlie Parker, Etta James, Chick Corea and Michael Brecker. They will be appearing at the Golden Era Lounge on Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. No cover.