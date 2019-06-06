‘Get on board’ with Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum

Now’s the time to enjoy the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum’s summer hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday through Tuesday, as well as regular Saturday Rail bus service.

Every Saturday the Rail bus will be on track for six daily rides of approximately 35 minutes each.

The Rail bus takes you through the rail yard and out into the local woods. You’ll get a chance to see an entrance to an old mine shaft, a beautiful meadow, ride past Gold Run Creek, switchback at the Northern Queen Hotel, see old Indian grinding rocks and much more. Rail bus rides are docent moderated. All the docents and the rail bus operators are volunteers, as is everyone working at the museum.

Besides enjoying a rail bus ride, you will also have an opportunity to visit the museum. Although the museum’s emphasis is on the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad, you’ll see many different displays including those of other early means of transportation. Also, you’ll be able to pick up a souvenir, a gift, or some unique train related item at the gift shop.

The rail bus leaves every Saturday at 9:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:50 p.m., 1:50 p.m. and 2:40 p.m.

Reservations are recommended. The 15,000th rider is expected to be on the Railbus this summer. Will it be you?

For further information and to reserve seats on the rail bus, please call (530) 470-0902 during regular business hours. The museum is located at 5 Kidder Court, Nevada City. The museum is a division of the Nevada County Historical Society and only operates by your donations.