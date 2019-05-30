‘Geodaesia’ exhibit comes to Nevada City

The hypnotic solo exhibition “Geodaesia,” by Colin Prahl, opens to Northern California viewers on June 1 and runs throughout the month.

Prahl’s 16 paintings draw on the celestial and psychedelic while applying draftsman-like precision.

A native upstate New Yorker, Prahl attended Rhode Island School of Design, earning a bachelor’s in illustration in 2012 before moving to New York City where he worked as a studio assistant to several prominent artists. His aesthetic has been guided largely by his studies of perception, a deep exploration of neuroscience guiding his process.

The “Geodaesia” body of work attempts to capture a sense of deep space, the suggestion of other dimensions, and the intangible vibrations of the mind. Prahl favors acrylic airbrush and the result is shimmering expanses of color and texture that suggest movement — auric, geometric canvases that appear to pulse right off the wall.

This is Prahl’s first solo show in California.

Geodaesia​ opens Friday at The Chambers Project, 103 Argall Way in Nevada City, with an artist reception from 5-9 p.m. For more information, visit ​www.thechambersproject.com.