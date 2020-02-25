Gatorators to perform one of three California shows in Auburn Saturday night

Feb. 29 only happens every four years or so, happening on a Saturday is even rarer, and if that was not enough it is Mardi Gras time. With all this coming together, Keep Smilin’ Promotions knew they had to do something big. Appearing this evening at Auburn’s “Foothill Fillmore” will be the Gatorators. This band has evolved from the New Orleans Radiators, a band that regularly headlines festivals such as the NOLA Jazz Fest, or big halls around the country. But this night is going to be much more intimate (and affordable).

All the guitarists and lead vocalist from the Radiators (Dave Malone, Camile Baudoin and Reggie Scanlan) will be joined by a couple Northern California all stars (Mitch Stein and Eric Bolivar) on keyboards, additional vocals and drums. The Gatorators are only playing three shows in California; two at the legendary Terrapin Crossroads, and this show in Auburn. The band will be showcasing songs from the Radiators catalogue, as well as covering some amazing songs, from Zydeco classics such as “Iko Iko,” to songs from Bob Dylan, Grateful Dead and Traffic. Keep Smilin’ Promotions is also bringing in a multi-media video and light show for this night of fun, and don’t forget to bring the Mardi Gras beads and garb, it is a party, and as they “Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler.”

The “Foothill Fillmore” is located at the Auburn Odd Fellows Lodge. All proceeds from the shows go back to the community. The “Fellows” man a full bar featuring a great selection of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. beers. In addition, they always offer some snacks, such as hot dogs and homemade tamales.

This show is 21 and up, so ID is required. Also note that this is a dance concert, there really is no seating, the limited bench seating is reserved for ADA folks on a first come/first serve basis. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and music will start at around 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Clock Tower Records Grass Valley, Yabobo Nevada City, Cherry Records and Tribal Weaver Auburn, as well as online at http://www.Keepsmilinpromotions.com.