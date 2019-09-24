Gathering the Seven Nations: 24th Celtic Festival kicks off this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds

What began, for Annie O’Dea Hestbeck, as a remedy for homesickness has evolved into the major fundraiser for community radio station KVMR, as the 24th Celtic Festival kicks off this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

After moving to Nevada County in 1985 with her husband and baby, the Ireland born Hestbeck discovered KVMR and became a member. A couple of years later she began volunteering as broadcaster. She said when St. Patrick’s Day came around there was very little going on so she thought she might “liven things up a bit” while providing a fundraiser for the station.

“We started having an event at the Miners Foundry,” Hestbeck said. “It was called ‘The Crannog Pub.’ We had corned beef and cabbage and Irish Stew and a lot of local musicians. We would come together with a big dinner and musical entertainment and it just came together every year and just grew, and that went on for about ten years.”

She said she started going to festivals in other cities in the Bay Area and Sacramento where Irish bands were playing and Irish festivals were happening, sometimes to emcee the events. As a result of those experiences, she became acquainted with the musicians and thought she could do the same sort of event for KVMR. She admits it took some convincing but eventually she got the go ahead to try it.

“We had it at the Forsman Amphitheater in the back of the fairgrounds. The Foothill Theatre Company was holding the Shakespeare Festival there so they already had a stage, but no electricity so we had to use generators, but we thought we could do it for one day – a Saturday – and see how it goes.”

The rest, one might say, is history. Hestbeck said it was a huge success, “We ran out of tickets. We ran out of food. We had an overwhelming amount of people come. And that was it.”

The 24th Celtic Festival has now expanded to the entire fairgrounds over three days. Hestbeck said, “It’s great for the fairgrounds as things slow down a bit in the fall and it’s great for the community, as hotels fill up with festival goers.” The festival brings in some 6,000-8,000 attendees who don period costume and enjoy a full weekend of events which kicks off Friday afternoon with a free Youth Arts program, before opening with the “Royal Tournament and Gathering of the Clans” followed by a traditional Ceilidh (pronounced Kay-Lee) featuring the Galen Fraser Trio and traditional dancing “called” by Summer McCall.

The Celtic Nations are Ireland, Cornwall, Isle of Mann, Brittany, Scotland, Wales and for some, Galicia, Spain, identified by the lands and the use of the Celtic languages. The Gold Country Celtic Society is on hand to supply more historical information, as the cultural experience celebrated at the Festival goes beyond the musical acts performing on seven stages throughout the weekend. Many of the attendees’ dress in traditional attire and the event has expanded to include a variety of workshops, a Celtic marketplace, living history and guilds, jousting, Scottish games, animals, dance, and an area for the kids.

“People say they may never get to Ireland or Scotland but when they go to the Celtic Festival they feel like they are there because it really is transformed and the grounds are particularly beautiful for a festival,” Hestbeck said. “We have the Highland Games so the Green is full of activities, no matter where you go you will see pageantry. A lot of people who come for the first time ask, ‘Oh why haven’t I come before?’ It’s such an experience from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. There is so much to see just walking around. It’s a great, fun vibe.”

The weekend has become a tradition for many families. “People come from far and near. A lot of people seem to make it their family vacation or annual gathering,” Hestbeck said. “The campgrounds always sell out, so people come for the whole experience. It’s just a fun, local community event that attracts thousands of people from all over.”

Producer John Taber works to get a variety of musical acts that will attract a crowd but is open to new ideas Hestbeck said. “He’s great to work with.” This year’s headliners are “Seven Nations” on Saturday night and “Skerryvore” will close out the festival Sunday evening. Hestbeck said, “Most of these people have been to the area before and they want to come back. They love the audience. They love the vibe. They love the trees. They get to meet the people and make a connection. It’s a real heartfelt kind of connection between the audience and the bands, and I love that.”

Hestbeck added, “Celtic music has always been popular, but it has become more widespread for people that don’t necessarily have Celtic roots – though most people do if they do their genealogy, it seems like we’re everywhere – I have noticed there are more movie soundtracks like ‘Titanic’ and ‘Braveheart’ and programs like ‘Outlander,’ that bring the music and people are drawn to it. People have a curiosity about the music because it can be joyous and really happy, sad, and bittersweet.”

“Tarraingionn an ceol agus an draigcht daoine,” Hestbeck said in Gaelic, which means, “The music and the magic draws people.” She is rightly proud of what the festival has become. She added, “There is a real camaraderie about the thing, and it brings a lot of joy to people.” If you have never been, there is no question you are missing one of Nevada County’s finest events. You can get tickets and a full schedule of events at kvmr.org.

