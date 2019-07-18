Game on in July with the BBQ, Bingo, Bach and Blues benefit in Penn Valley

Join InConcert Sierra and friends for a summer evening of music and friendly frivolity at BBQ, Bingo, Bach and Blues, Friday, July 26 at the picturesque Pilot Peak Winery in Penn Valley. The second annual event is a fundraiser for InConcert Sierra’s 2019-20 season and expanding educational programs.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with Pilot Peak wines (no-host bar) while guests mingle in the winery gardens, followed by a catered barbecued tri-tip and chicken dinner, accompanied by a variety of summer salads with rolls, and dessert.

During dinner, InConcert Artistic Director and pianist Ken Hardin will entertain attendees on keyboard playing cherished works by Bach before he brings on the beloved blues.

“At last season’s inaugural event, we learned a lot and we’re implementing suggested changes to enhance the experience such as the request for more music and a couple less games. Ken’s definitely up to that!” said Executive Director Julie Hardin.

“We’ve upgraded the entire experience this year, from the festivities right on down to the forks and knives! We want the evening to be completely enjoyable, full of laughter, smiles, and full stomachs. A truly fun night of games,” Hardin added.

From 6:30-8:30 p.m., there will be games of bingo with winners receiving cash prizes ranging from $30 to $100 for the final cover-all game.

To add to the fun, attendees will have an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for items that include monthly flower bouquets by Foothill Flowers, and packages for dinners and events.

All proceeds will go toward InConcert Sierra’s 2019-20 season of classical music and their educational outreach.

Tickets are available by phone at 530-273-3990, online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org (ticketing fees will apply) or in person at BriarPatch Co-op. Tickets must be purchased by July 20.

For more information, please visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org or call 530-273-3990.