Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters at Diego’s July 23

It’s a Tuesday night. You’ve watched all your Netflix movies and there’s nothing you really fancy to eat in the fridge. What to do? How about joining the friends and supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe for a Big Nite Out?

On Tuesday, July 23, June and Diane of Diego’s Restaurant fame, are hosting this delicious fundraiser for probably the sixth or seventh time. It’s been a success in the past and will continue to be a success and super fun too.

You’ll be amazed to see so many of your friends enjoying themselves and all for a good cause!

The restaurant has a delightful outdoor patio and cool indoor seating and is located at 217 Colfax Ave. in Grass Valley.

Here’s how the fundraiser works:

You call and make a reservation at 530-477-1460.

When you arrive, you order as you normally would — I highly recommend the Latin style crepes (panqueques) and many bowls of their amazing house made Chilean rolls with cilantro dipping sauce. There are so many menu choices all catering to a variety of tastes, you are bound to find something to satisfy your appetite. And don’t forget to try the Electric Sunset Lemonade with a Celestino, a dessert crepe filled with homemade caramel and bananas served with ice cream, cinnamon and powdered sugar.

(Diego’s purchases organic ingredients from local farmers to help create their incredible flavorful meals.)

At the end of your evening, your bill is presented and maybe you buy a few raffle tickets.

Did I mention they will have a great raffle basket? With local treats, including a gorgeous Le Creuset platter and cutting board compliments of Steve Rosenthal at Tess’ Kitchen Store, some champagne and lots of other goodies, it would be worth going to this event just for a chance to win this gift. Tickets are $5 or 10 for $20.

It’s as easy as that — no extra charges — your meal cost goes towards the fundraiser, because Diego’s will be taking a percentage of the total revenue from the evening and donating these dollars to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

So why support Big Brothers Big Sisters?

Our agency was established in 1981 to help local children in need find that special someone to care about them, guide them and to have fun with. We always have more children in need of a mentor than we have Big Sisters and Big Brothers available to mentor. A simple application process allows volunteers to be matched with children according to the mentor’s strengths, the child’s needs and mutual interests.

Children in our community benefit from the programming that BBBS of Nevada County provides by matching them with caring adults to form one-to-one relationships. We inspire, ignite and empower the potential that exists in every child. Our programs are designed to create positive youth outcomes including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence and improved relationships.

For more about BBBS, go to http://www.bigsofnc.org.