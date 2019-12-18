From Hall Of Fame to ‘Unsung Heroes’,’ KVMR-FM honors its volunteers

From five new members of the KVMR Volunteer Hall of Fame to four “unsung heros,” it was quite the awards shindig at KVMR 89.5 FM’s Volunteer Appreciation Party this past Tuesday night, Dec. 17.

An estimated 300 people filled the Miner’s Foundry Stone Hall in Nevada City for the nonprofit radio station’s annual holiday celebration. Volunteer award-winners are chosen by KVMR’s professional staff.

Joining the Hall of Fame are Aileen Hurst, Kyra Bjornsson, Lisa Mitchell, Laura Sklar-Oats and Linda Wallace.

Sklar-Oats has been a longtime volunteer in the station’s Music Department and Library, while the other four are currently weekly half-day front desk receptionists.

“But all of them go above and beyond in other ways, like doing extra tasks, staffing events, membership drives and other activities,” says longtime KVMR Volunteer Coordinator Edy Cassell.

GETTING UNSUNG

Unsung Hero awards went to four of “the folks busily doing things behind the scenes and not getting recognition,” notes Cassell:

Eric Flaherty was praised thusly, “If you need something, you think of Eric and he just appears,” says one staffer. “He worked his butt off at Woodstock (Revisited) as a bartender,” says another.

David Rhodes did a myriad of unnoticed work, including frequently refilling gasoline at the temporary generator on Banner Mountain during blackouts.

Kim Bryant took on a large amount of studio monitoring of remote broadcasts.

Joyce Miller “does a lot of committees, policy-making help. I’m always stoked when she’s on a project,” says a staffer.

MEMBERSHIP AWARDS

The KVMR Ticketmaster Award went to Beth Ann Roesler “for making our Ticketpalooza promotions happen,” says Membership Coordinator Adriana Kelly.

The Data Base Exploration “for going where no man or woman has wanted to go before” Award went to Marty MacPhail for her data base work and for “really making our member all-request day happen,” according to Kelly

Broadcasters Jerianne Van Dijk and Todd Wahoske won for their design work on the 2020 KVMR Pet Calendar.

Meanwhile, Board of Directors Awards went to outgoing board members John Hensley, Del Wilcox and Phil Ritti for their “exemplary service and many contributions” during their tenure. Also receiving honors was Therese Tesene who has been the board scribe and minutes-taker for 10 years now.

OTHER HONORS

The Knight Of The Royal Order Award for the Celtic Festival went to Sacramento Dave for being “the go-to right hand man” to festival producer John Taber, according to Cassell.

“Generator Fest 2019” honors for special help during the utility-mandated power outages went to Paul Barbieri, Jeffrey Philpott, Hap Hazard and Paule Castro.

Intern Ezra Echols received his second Engineering Department special award for his work at the station.

Christopher Redlocks was honored with the Remote DJ Award “For Being Totally Out There” in his live DJing shows at several KVMR outreach or member round-ups.

WANTED: DEAD ALIVE

Art Porebski, the coordinator and one of the hosts of the weekly “Dead Air” program (Saturdays 8-10 p.m., 89.5 FM, kvmr.org streaming) received the Dead End Award “for keeping the Dead alive” through his 464 (and counting) hours of archiving late Dead Air icon Richard Dunk’s notorious collection of Grateful Dead concerts.

Dunk’s entire Dead library now is in the KVMR digital music library and can be accessed by station broadcasters.

What a long, strange trip that’ll be.

KVMR’s Program Awards were also given out at Tuesday’s extravaganza and will be featured in next week’s On The Air.

