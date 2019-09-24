From a tie kilt to knightings, what’s next at the Celtic Festival for KVMR?

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sure, there’s a KVMR Celtic Festival taking place this weekend at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

And, sure, it’ll be broadcast live on, duh, KVMR 89.5 FM and streaming at kvmr.org, including something you can only imagine on radio — a kilt made only of old business ties and worn by afternoon host Larry Hillberg during each Sunday broadcast.

But there are stories to be told about the Nevada City nonprofit radio station’s decision to begin those annual festival broadcasts about a dozen years ago.

It was pretty simple. There was this discussion about the value of such a broadcast. A promotion assistant said it would hurt ticket sales, and longtime broadcaster Eric Rice disagreed and vowed that the community radio station would begin carrying it the next year.

Ta da, yup, KVMR began carrying it the very next year, with station officials agreeing the live broadcast has enhanced its appeal to those both in over-the-air listening range and definitely online as well.

‘A JOY’

“Broadcasting the festival is a joy,” says Hillberg. “I feel ridiculous about it (the tie kilt) and say to myself ‘Why, Larry, do you do this?’”

“But I always have double the fun. Much humor has come from it. Much of that cannot be said on the air,” he added. “For example, on those cold nights, I give huge value to the electric hand dryers in the restroom.”

Hillberg and co-host Elisa Parker have been part of the broadcast since day one. They stumbled onto something that has become a near-annual tradition: a visit from Mary, Queen of Scots and her court.

“I asked Her Majesty if she could make me a knight during her visit, and she said absolutely,” Hillberg said. “It was a blast and we had a lot of on-air fun with it.”

Parker got knighted — or was it “damed” — the very next year on the air as well.

And it’s become quite the Festival broadcast tradition.

“All I can think of is when Mary, Queen of Scots, ‘damed’ me as well,” remembers Connie Coale, an evening live broadcast host. “It was a hoot and an honor. I’ll never forget it.”

HAGGIS MOMENT

And then there was that time when Coale asked her co-host what a “Haggis” was, after introducing a group called “Meet The Haggis.”

He told her it was a Scottish pudding containing a sheep’s heart and lungs cooked while encased in the animal’s stomach.

“Ewwwww!” Coale said right over the air, probably with good cause.

Meanwhile, evening engineer Dave Brown was twisting knobs to get things ready for crowd headliners The Elders, the Kansas City favorites of the Celtic music scene there, so KVMR listeners could hear the intense crowd reaction to the KC celts.

“Somebody has to be the favorites in Kansas City,” Brown claimed. “Only I’m glad they’re here, where they’re our favorites too.”

And then there was The Rain, circa 2007.

It was KVMR broadcaster Laurie DesJardin’s first time on the broadcast team, with some clouds in the distance.

SKY OPENS

“Then as Wake The Dead started their set on the main stage, the sky opened up with torrential rain, pounding on the broadcast tent with such intensity, we were left to describe the situation to the radio audience, only we could hardly hear even ourselves over the noise of the deafening rain.”

“We were sure the radio audience must have been amazed by the percussive sound,” according to DesJardin.

“The downpour was something,” added Rice. “The wall on the tent had already been put up as it started to pour.”

“I opened up a side (of the tent) for those seeking shelter, and the tent quickly filled wall to wall,” Rice recalled. “There had to be 30 people in the tent shoulder to shoulder standing there, the most people in the tent ever.”

Awhile later, the skies relented, and Wake The Dead played one of the festival’s most memorable sets indoors at one of the fair buildings. No one there will ever forget it.

Now that’s called show biz.

And during a rain delay a couple years ago, Alasdair Fraser and his fiddle made their way into the KVMR music and T-shirt sales tent, where he jammed with other musicians. KVMR Celtic Festival broadcaster producer Allen Aastrom “quickly made (his) way over to the scene with a wireless microphone” and the station was able to broadcast the unscheduled performance with glee.

More highlights are forthcoming. They’re called this weekend’s festival and broadcast on KVMR.

