Friday night tradition continues at Nevada City Classic Cafe

Beaucoup Chapeaux continues its Friday night tradition playing at the Nevada City Classic Cafe.

Submitted photo

Know & Go Who/What: Tapas and Wine and Music with Beaucoup Chapeaux Where: Nevada City Classic Cafe, 216 Broad Street, Nevada City When: Friday, June 7 6-9:30 p.m. Contact: Reservations/more information: 530-265-9440, www.ncclassiccafe.com, www.beaucoupchapeaux.net

During the day, the Nevada City Classic Cafe is one of the most iconic American cafes imaginable — so much so it was used as the location the two lovers first meet in the popular Hallmark film “The Christmas Card.”

Yet back in 2009, after a chance meeting with singer/accordionist Maggie McKaig, the Classic’s owner, Genevieve Crouzet, realized a dream she had for some time: to open the cafe for dinner on Friday nights, and call it “Tapas, Wine, and Music.”

Providing the music would be Maggie’s world music trio, later a quartet (with Luke Wilson, Murray Campbell and Randy McKean), which due to the variety of their repertoire, eventually acquired the name Beaucoup Chapeaux.

The concept was a hit. As Mikail Graham said in 2014, “There wasn’t any place in town like it, and there still isn’t … It’s a great community gathering spot with fantastic music.”

Along with the cafe’s regular menu, each month features a different cuisine. This week, the flavors of Spain will reign … pun intended. Expect some extra-fabulous tapas, paella and of course, sangria.