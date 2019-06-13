Freedom to Write workshop comes to Nevada City

Maxima Kahn



Know and Go What: Freedom to Write: Creative Writing Workshop When: 8 Thursdays, 4- 6 p.m., June 20 – Aug. 22. Registration closes June 17. Where: A private home in Nevada City How: Register at https://brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write/ or call Maxima at 530-263-9780.

Poet and writer Maxima Kahn is offering a new series of her popular workshop for writers: Freedom to Write.

Freedom to Write teaches writers how to blast through writer’s block, cultivate their unique voices and strengths, develop new skills and make time for their writing. Kahn said writers of all genres and levels of experience benefit from this process, and students often choose to take the class again and again to keep themselves inspired and writing.

The method focuses on generating new writing in a stimulating atmosphere, while teaching tools of the writer’s craft. Students write together in class each week and have the option to share their writing and receive supportive feedback. Guidance is also given to help students cultivate a regular writing practice and reach their own writing goals.

“This approach is profoundly effective for all sorts of writing — from poetry to screenplays, memoir to fiction, from writing as healing to writing for publication, from beginners to experienced writers,” Kahn said. “I teach writers how to access inspiration, cultivate their creativity and let their writing flow. I also teach them how to hone their writing to make it more powerful. This approach consistently generates remarkable writing in a safe, supportive environment.”

The class meets for eight weeks on Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. in a private home in Nevada City. Registration closes June 17 and the first class meets June 20.

To find out more and to register, visit brilliantplayground.com/freedom-to-write or call Maxima at 530-263-9780.

A teacher and creative life coach, Maxima Kahn has been teaching and working one-on-one with writers and artists since 2004. She has taught at the University of California Davis extension, has been a participant of the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, the Colrain Poetry Conference and the Vermont Studio Center, and her writing has been featured in numerous literary journals.