Free showing of ‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ at Del Oro Theatre

Sierra Theaters celebrates forty years of showing movies in Nevada County this year! It all started as a Sunday night series at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City in 1979. Now Sierra Theaters is proud to operate nine screens in Grass Valley at Sierra Cinemas, Sutton Cinemas, and Del Oro Theatre as well as continuing the Sunday night tradition at the Nevada Theatre.

Sierra Theaters is dedicated to the big screen movie experience, and as a show of thanks to the local community of moviegoers, Sierra Theaters presents a free screening of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” at 7 p.m. on the big screen at Del Oro Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 30.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982) remains a classic piece of movie magic. Directed by Steven Spielberg and featuring music by John Williams, E.T. tells the story of a gentle alien stranded on Earth who is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas). Bringing the extraterrestrial into his suburban California house, Elliott introduces E.T., as the alien is dubbed, to his brother and his little sister, Gertie (Drew Barrymore), and the children decide to keep its existence a secret. Soon, however, E.T. falls ill, resulting in government intervention and a dire situation for both Elliott and E.T.

Tickets for the showing will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Del Oro Box Office beginning Wednesday, Oct. 16. Individuals may collect up to 2 tickets at the Box Office. Tickets will also be given away on KNCO and through other media outlets. Patrons must have a ticket to enter the show.