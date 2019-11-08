Free screening of ‘Almost Sunrise’ in Grass Valley

A free screening of the Emmy nominated documentary “Almost Sunrise” will be offered to honor Veterans Day 6 p.m. Monday Nov. 11, in Emmanuel Episcopal’s Buck Hall.

Nominated for Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary, “Almost Sunrise” follows two Iraq veterans, Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, who struggle with depression upon returning home from service. Fearful of succumbing to the epidemic of veteran suicide, they seek a lifeline and embark on a 2,700-mile walk across America as a way to confront their inner pain.

The film captures an intimate portrait of two friends suffering from the unseen wounds of war as they discover an unlikely treatment: the restorative power of silence and meditation. It also looks at war through the lens of “moral injury”: the damage done to one’s conscience when a person perpetrates, witnesses, or fails to prevent acts that transgress their own moral and ethical values.

The screening is being organized by Yuba Lit reading series founder Rachel Howard, whose brother Emmet Cullen served two tours to Iraq as an Army sniper. The screening will be followed by a live Skype Q and A with Cullen, who was interviewed in the film. The screening will also offer short readings of excerpts from Tom Voss’s new book, “Where War Ends: A Combat Veteran’s 2,700-Mile Journey to Heal–Recovering from PTSD and Moral Injury through Meditation.”

Attendees are welcome to stay for just the screening, or for the discussions and readings afterwards. Emmanuel Episcopal is located at 235 S. Church St., Grass Valley.