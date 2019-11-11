Foundry Sings returns to Nevada Citya Wednesday

The Foundry Sings returns to the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center, Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. The unique and wildly popular event gathers people of all ages and singing levels under one roof, for one night, to share in the power of song. Wednesday night’s event marks the final Foundry Sings for 2019 and will include a mashup of popular songs plus a few seasonal favorites to get everyone into the holiday spirit early.

Inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, the Foundry Sings has attracted a growing following of more than 250 attendees per event. Rod Baggett, choral conductor at Nevada Union High School and Seven Hills Middle School, along with multi-instrumentalist and singer Jonathan Meredith, and other special guests, lead attendees in learning a selected song or songs, to then perform and film it at the end of the evening.

“The community’s response has been incredible. We have had over 650 people attend Foundry Sings throughout the year,” says Pamela Meek, former Miners Foundry Board of Director who brought the idea to the organization. “Getting together with a group to spend a couple of hours singing has so many benefits – it’s good for your health, building friendships and community, and it just feels good!”

How It Works

This event will be different from previous Foundry Sings. Instead of focusing on one song, it will be more of a community sing-along, where several songs will be sung. When attendees first arrive at the Foundry they will be given a lyric sheet to the chosen songs. Individuals do not need to know how to read music. Baggett and Meredith will teach attendees the vocal arrangement. At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone will come together to sing the songs, which will be filmed and posted online.

The quarterly event is a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center’s building improvement fund. For 160 years the historic Miners Foundry Cultural Center has been the hub of arts, culture and community in Nevada County.