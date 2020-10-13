‘Flora & Fauna’ on display at Nevada City Winery Gallery

Wendy Spratt’s exhibit “Flora & Fauna” gives us a much-needed reprieve, a chance to take a deep breath and allow ourselves a “looking glass” perspective of nature. Both the grace and dazzle of nature come through these works. Whether a plant, a bird or a bug, her remarkable colors sing.

“I was curious to try and capture the simplicity and beauty of these plants I enjoyed along the Mendocino coast last summer,” explained Spratt. “The white yarrow against the rich cobalt sea, the many plump, juicy colors of the blackberries and the dry, thorny thistle against a field of heat .. it’s harder than I thought!”

Painting since she was three, Spratt has moved from crayons on walls to clay, printing, macramé, graphic design, video, stained glass, batik, mosaic, collage, oils, acrylics, pen and ink, and watercolors. She cannot stay away from bright, bold acrylics, with mostly botanical and now marine and wildlife designs. Her exhibits at Nevada City Winery over the years have filled the space with color and brightness.

The Gallery is open during business hours. Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The winery is now able to offer both indoor and outdoor seating. You may call 530-265-9463 to reserve a table. Private art tours with the artist available by appointment. Contact andrea@ncwinery.com.