Flags of hope for children: Local artists create fundraiser

What can we do to help? How can we do something instead of doing nothing? Referring to the troubling situation of children and families being held in detention centers at our southern borders, Nevada County Artists have responded — with pens and brushes and paints.

The answer was to create Flags of Hope for Children. All proceeds from the project will go to RAICES (Spanish for Roots), the Refuge and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services.

Spearheaded by Peggy Wright, Katie Carter and Robin Wallace, the call went out to local artists to invite them to participate in this fundraiser. About 35 local artists responded. They each picked up 6” x 8” lightweight wood panels (serving as flags) that had been gesso-d and ready to paint whatever they wanted. The finished panels represent landscapes, children, portraits, designs, animals, flowers, angels and words of hope and positivity.

THE FUNDRAISER

On Friday, Sept. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m., festoons of flags will be displayed and available for pre-sale at Treats, 210 Main St. Nevada City. The more you buy, the better the deal and the more spectacular they will look in your home, garden, office, work or just about anywhere.

Display and sales will continue on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at Treats from noon to 5 p.m. each day.