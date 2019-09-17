‘Fireflies, hollyhocks, corn stubble, silence’: Longtime Nevada City poet Judy Crowe launches new collection.

Nevada City writer and poet Judy Crowe will read from her new poetry chapbook, “Flat Water: Nebraska Poems,” at the Miners Foundry on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m.

Crowe says the book came together as the result of reading through many of her writings over the years about her home state: the landscape, the flora and fauna, the people and the stories.

She moved to California as a child and has lived in Nevada County for decades. She says, “The disparate regions of prairie, mountains, rivers, and ocean inform my life and my writing.” The epigraph to “Flat Water: Nebraska Poems” is a quote from Patricia MacLachlan’s children’s book, “What You Know First:” “What you know first stays with you.”

The book’s cover was designed by Beth Ford of Glib Communications in Nevada City. It was based on one of the poet’s photographs.

About “Flat Water,” poet Gail Entrekin says: “Judy Crowe has captured a full and detailed vision of her Nebraska childhood — the one-room schoolhouse where teacher and children told stories, played games, and finally slept in piles of blankets and coats, waiting for the men to come through the snow and save them; where a little girl rode out in the mornings in the sidecar of her young uncle’s silver Indian motorcycle to keep him company on his paper route; where the cousins jumped from the barn roof into the house-high hay to see if they could fly. It’s a world long gone and never to return, and we can be grateful that on these enchanted pages, it’s been so beautifully preserved.”

Nevada County’s Poet Laureate Emerita Molly Fisk says: “Judy Crowe’s language is vivid and precise, leading us to each small moment in this fine collection: Sandhill cranes cover winter fields, the Platte braids its way from Colorado to Missouri, prairie grasses ripple under prairie skies. In ‘Flat Water,’ Judy Crowe gives us back the memories of a midwestern childhood that many know only from fiction and dreams: homely delight, black and white mornings, fireflies, hollyhocks, corn stubble, silence.”

Crowe has taught English composition and literature, creative writing, public speaking, and children’s literature at Sierra College. She served for many years on the board of Literature Alive! and is currently a member of the Literary Committee of the Nevada County Arts Council. She’s a member of the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley and the Marin Poetry Society.

Her stories and poems have appeared in Epoch, The Maine Review, Prairie Schooner, Common- weal, Crab Orchard Review, Miramar, Subtropics, Catamaran, and elsewhere.