Female-fronted shoe gaze pop at the foundry

This Friday, the Miners Foundry Cultural Center continues their exciting new Beta Series that aims to connect an all-ages audience with new and emerging artists. This intimate evening of music features the female-fronted shoe-gaze pop band Blunderbusst, along with the post-punk duo Pets and the new wave group ghostplay.

Travelling from Reno to Nevada City for the first time, Blunderbusst has been described as “aggressively mid-tempo, ambient punk rock.” They have been gracing Reno with their sound in various forms for the past 15 years, and are now touring the West Coast to promote and celebrate the release of their EP, Monarch of the Mountain. Monarch of the Mountain sounds like the artists on the playlists that they made to inspire them during its creation (Aimee Mann, Neko Case, Brandi Carlile) meeting the trio’s stated influences (My Bloody Valentine, Sonic Youth, Swervedriver) head on. Picture a singer‐songwriter strumming an acoustic guitar and then breaking it over your head at the end of the set.

The duo known as Pets was formed in Sacramento, in the summer of 2003. Since their inception, they’ve amassed a sizeable loyal following due to their energetic live shows, and shared the stage with such notable, national acts as The Gossip, Matt & Kim, Dead Meadow, and Spindrift. Thrasher Magazine featured a number of early Pets songs on two of their skateboarding DVDs; Rocket Science and King of the Road. When Derek sings, Pets has been compared to The Jesus and Mary Chain, B.R.M.C., and Sonic Youth. Allison’s singing has drawn comparisons to The Kills, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Le Tigre.

Rounding out the bill is another Sacramento based group ghostplay, who will be performing experimental ambient electronic rock. Described as having a sound with “80s-era goth and new-wave touches—very Joy-Division-meets-Bauhaus-meets-The Head on the Door-era Cure” (Rachel Leibrock, Sacramento News & Review). Their songs feature a catchy playful lead guitar, a moving rhythm guitar, dance based rhythmic drums, each textured with dark, ambient vocals. “Each [song] tends to follow an arc, rising and falling with varying levels of intensity and feelings. Sections build off of each other, like waves of an ocean” (Arron Carnes, Sacramento News & Review).

