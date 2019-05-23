Father/daughter bluegrass duo to play Wild Eye Pub in Grass Valley

Know and Go: What: Boston Ravine and Juliet Gobert at Wild Eye Pub When: 6-8 p.m. Sunday Where: 535 Mill Street, Grass Valley Tickets: $10 at the door

In the spirit of good, old friends sharing music, singer/songwriter Juliet Gobert and father-daughter bluegrass duo, Boston Ravine, will share the bill for a special evening of Americana music at The Wild Eye Pub on Sunday.

Gobert is a songwriter of Back Porch Americana and has performed at some of California’s premiere music festivals and venues: World Fest, Strawberry Music Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, American River Music Festival, Kate Wolf Music Festival and Kentucky Mine Music festival, to name just a few.

Said Dennis Brunnenmeyer of KVMR, “Juliet Gobert’s music and stage presence is captivating beyond all expectations. A beautiful emerging artist, Juliet’s music is reminiscent of a gorgeous autumn sunrise, full of natural beauty and the promise of a bright, sunny future. Her creative songwriting and beautiful lyrics coupled with her crisp, crystal-clear voice capture audiences wherever she plays.”

As for Boston Ravine, what began as a casual family jam in the living room seven years ago has blossomed into a gigging bluegrass band made up of Robert Heirendt (guitar and vocals) and his teenage daughter, Mei Lin (fiddle, mandolin, and vocals). As a young child, Mei Lin fell in love with the sound of the violin and begged her parents for lessons. After several years studying the classical Suzuki Method, Mei Lin’s musical interests began to shift.

Having always loved the Annual CBA Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival, she found herself two years ago wanting to play nothing but fiddle tunes. At that point, she began studying with Annie Staninec (Kathy Kallick Band) and most recently with Adam Haynes (The Grascals).

Said Mei Lin, “The music is casual, homey and fun. The musicians all get a chance to take a break (a solo) and emphasize their style. Everyone I’ve met in the Bluegrass world has been so welcoming and encouraging. They motivate me to be a better player.”

Robert, (who also plays in the local band Tumble) said, “I feel so blessed to be playing this soulful, fun music with my daughter. Connecting with family by playing and singing together is the best. Now that we are starting to perform, it’s like we get to share the fun energy of our living room jams with the wider community.”

Inspired by local gold rush history, Robert and Mei Lin chose Boston Ravine as their band name to reflect the old name of the downtown Grass Valley neighborhood where they live.

Boston Ravine will be joined Sunday by some special guests. Walter Webb of local group Purdon’s Crossing will play bass. Kathy Barwick will play banjo on a tune they recently recorded together. Bob Polucha will pick a couple tunes on mandolin. There also will be time for some blending the two sets as Mei Lin plays fiddle on a couple of Juliet’s tunes.

“We are so excited to share this evening with Juliet,” said Robert, who notes he met Juliet when they both worked for Nevada County. “Back then, there were occasional lunchtime jams and that’s where our friendship began.”