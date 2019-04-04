“Fasten your seatbelts:’ All About Eve to screen as part of National Theatre Live

Lily James plays the lead in All About Eve, broadcast live to cinemas from the West End in London.

Submitted Photo

KNOW & GO WHAT: Sierra Cinemas Presents National Theatre Live: All About Eve WHEN: Thursday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. WHERE: Sierra Cinemas, 840 East Main Street, Grass Valley TICKETS: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors, children 12 and under & students with ID. Available online at www.sierratheaters.com or at the Sierra Cinemas Box Office. INFO: www.sierratheaters.com, 530-477-9000

The new season of compelling drama broadcast live from the National Theatre of London continues this week at Sierra Cinemas.

“All About Eve” – starring Gillian Anderson as Margo Channing and Lily James as Eve – will be broadcast live from the Noël Coward Theatre in London on Thursday evening, April 11 with an encore on Wednesday, April 17.

“All About Eve” tells the story of Margo Channing. She’s a legend, a true star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, and always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve … don’t you?

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world’s most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (“National Theatre Live: A View from the Bridge”), asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

“All About Eve” is adapted by Ivo van Hove from the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film by Joseph L Mankiewicz and the play “The Wisdom of Eve” by Mary Orr. Ivo van Hove directs this new stage version with set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys and music from double Mercury Prize-winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons’ sound design.

Movie lovers will certainly remember Bette Davis in the role of Margo Channing in the 1950 film that also starred Anne Baxter as Eve along with George Sanders, Celeste Holm and a young Marilyn Monroe. The film received a record 14 Academy Award nominations and won six, including Best Picture. The stage musical “Applause” was also inspired by “All About Eve,” and the original production starring Lauren Bacall won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1970.

This new production stars two actresses with impressive resumes. National Theatre Live fans will recall Gillian Anderson’s memorable performance as Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire” in 2014 as well as her numerous film and television roles (“The X Files,” “The Fall”). Lily James is also a veteran of the stage and film (“Mamma Mia!” “Here We Go Again,” “Cinderella,” “Branagh Theatre Live: Romeo & Juliet,” “Downton Abbey”).

National Theatre Live is an initiative by the National Theatre to broadcast live performances onto cinema screens around the world. Since its first season in June 2009, over 1.8 million people have experienced the work of National Theatre Live in 700 cinemas in 25 countries.

Advance tickets are available now at the Sierra Cinemas box office or online at http://www.sierratheaters.com. Sierra Cinemas is located at 840-C East Main Street at the corner of Hughes Road in Grass Valley.