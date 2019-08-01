Farms, food and fun at Nevada County Fair

This year’s Nevada County Fair is filled with “Farms, Food and Fun!” — carnival rides and games, barns full of livestock, arena events, thousands of exhibits, delicious Treat Street goodies, ongoing musical entertainment, daily contests in the Special Events Tent, Family Farm fun, horse demonstrations, special food contests, and more. The 2019 Fair is from Aug. 7-11, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily at Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. Tickets are Adults: $9, seniors (65+): $7, kids (6-12): $5, Children (five and under): free. New this year is $3 Thursday, where everyone gets in for $3 all day on Thursday of the Fair. For more information, go to NevadaCountyFair.com or call 530-273-6217.