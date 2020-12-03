Family Fun Day goes virtual Saturday

The Center for the Arts is presenting its first-ever Virtual Family Fun Day on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. There will be entertainment from the Traveling Lantern Theater Group, Air Aligned, crafts with Nancy Schaefer, and a special performance by Fancifool: KIDS! It’s all happening online. Parents can RSVP for free at thecenterforthearts.org to get more information about tuning in.

Fancifool: KIDS! is a fun show about love and caring. It’s fun and exciting to learn new things about other people, and appreciate what makes each of us different and special. From Ananda Bena-Weber, the creator of the award-winning show, Fancifool!, Fancifool: KIDS! is educational fun for the whole family.

It wouldn’t be a Family Fun Day without crafts. Create a winter wonderland in a waterless snow globe with Nancy Schaefer. Nancy teaches third and fourth graders in the Grass Valley and Penn Valley School Districts. She also teaches a variety of painting classes with ArtsCool at ASiF, and at the Northern California Center for the Arts. Visit thecenterforthearts.org for a list of recommended supplies which will be helpful to have on hand during the live stream event.

AirAligned teaches and performs as a theatrical aerial dance group. Productions are beautifully choreographed and athletically executed. For Family Fun Day, viewers will enjoy a winter-themed performance by students who recently completed our Fall Aerial Class here at The Center.

Virtual Family Fun Day also includes a special performance of Ebenezer Scrooge. The classic tale of a miser’s redemption. Ebenezer Scrooge is a nasty, mean and snarling old geezer, with no care for anything other than his money. His one and only friend visits him as a ghost, and starts him on a journey that melts his icy heart, and teaches him the joys of caring for, and giving to others. Performed by Traveling Lantern Theatre Group.

This Family Fun Day is dedicated to the memory of Carolyn Twing. The Twing family has been integral in creating and sustaining the Family Fun Day series. Their dedication to the youth of this community, and to their access to the arts is inspiring. They attended so many Family Fun Days and watched many children experience the arts for the first time. We appreciate their support and offer Gary our deepest sympathy. Carolyn will be missed.

Offered four times a year, these are free events geared toward families and introduce many young children in our community to their first arts experience. We offer families the opportunity to participate in healthy art-based activities together, such as face painting, theater, and other fun entertainment. This year the event will be streaming live online. Families can RSVP for free at thecenterforthearts.org.

Source: The Center for the Arts