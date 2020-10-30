Fall wreath making class offered at Foothills Event Center

Come Paint With Us is offering more classes this fall through January, starting with a Fall Harvest Wreath class. As will all Come Paint With Us classes, everything you need is provided, including step-by-step instructions so that at the end of the class, you have a personal, masterful work of art. Perfect for beginners, this fun and easy wreath features dried roses, it can also cross over into the holiday season. With proper care, this wreath will last many years.

Instructor Mardie Christensen was a floral designer for 17 years and regularly featured on TV, including local Channel 13 in Sacramento. She will walk you through with individualized instructions and offer step by step guidance to help you create your own beautiful wreath.

Along with this fun Fall Wreath Class, we’ve added more painting and arts and craft classes through January 2021. Beverages and snacks are available for sale.

Experience a place for locals interested in pursuing their own creative endeavors, where people in the community can enjoy having a place to enjoy social distancing and be creative at the same time. Masks are required during class for your safety and the safety of our community. All students will be placed at least six feet apart (unless living in the same household). Class sizes are limited to ensure ample space for physical distancing.

The Foothills Event Center has free parking and is located at 400 Idaho Maryland Rd, Grass Valley.