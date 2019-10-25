Fall color tree walk today

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Fall Color Walk with Arborist Zeno Acton of Acton Arboriculture today from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meet at the plaza in front of the Chamber office in Nevada City at 10:30 a.m. The Chamber’s popular Tree Tour Map will be available and some of these trees will be included in the walk.

The original Tree Tour map was updated in 2017 and provides a walking guide to the trees of Nevada City.

Take a Saturday morning to explore Nevada City’s heritage trees with Arborist Zeno Acton.

There is no charge for the tour, however any donations will be used to support an Arbor Day tree planting in the spring of 2020.

“Many wonderful trees in Nevada City were donated. We hope to continue this tradition by planting several exceptional specimen trees for Arbor Day next spring. The color is turning and it’s a wonderful time for a fall stroll, with the great pleasure of an arborist to answer questions and discuss Nevada City’s heritage trees,” said Pamela Biery, tour volunteer.

“The trees that have been planted and preserved in Nevada City are a wonderful asset. The self-guided tree tour educates and inspires. I enjoy introducing people to new trees,” said Zeno Acton of Acton Arboriculture.