Every picture tells a story: The Nevada County Camera Club work on display through the month

This week, The Nevada County Camera Club furthers its mission of promoting the talents of local photographers with an exhibition and reception at Nevada City Picture Framing on Searls Avenue in Nevada City.

Member and Co-Chair Dave McLellan said, “The camera club has graciously been allowed gallery space from Katy Anderson at Nevada City Picture Framing. The club had a show there as part of last year’s Open Studios Tour, and now we are starting a series of presentations of photography by the local photographers from the camera club.”

Publicity Chairperson Ellen Davis said the club, which boasts over 150 members, is holding a show of this kind for the first time. She said Club President Kathy Triolo along with event co-chair David McLellan spearheaded the event, inviting members to submit photos for consideration and ultimately selecting some 27 members to display their work. The show opens Jan. 9 and runs through Feb. 28 with a reception Jan. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Davis said the show gives members an opportunity to share their work with the community. “Part of the education of being a photographer is also displaying your work, at some point. So, this gives more people an opportunity to learn how to go through that process, if they don’t already know.”

The photographs may be created using any type of camera, from very sophisticated equipment, to cell phones to homemade cameras.

The Nevada County Camera Club holds member meetings ten times each year that run about three hours long and are divided into two parts. “Most of the time we have a guest speaker we invite,” said Davis. “They talk about an experience they have had with a particular subject such as weather, or stars, or night photography, etc. or they will discuss a technique they use like everyday items to make photo gear … something that appeals to all levels of photographers, because we welcome everybody.”

The club is open to anyone interested in learning more about photography from the novice to the expert.

Davis said the second half of the meeting involves critiquing members photographs. “All members are able to submit two images ahead of time. A slide show is assembled, and a couple of predetermined members will make commentary on the photographs. For example, ‘I really like this photograph’ or ‘I think it would be a stronger photograph if it was cropped or maybe try this’ – just general commentary – and it gives people a chance to look at different photographs, other people’s work and give a bit of education on other ways they can work their photographs.”

In addition to the near monthly meetings (they are dark in December and one month in the summer), the group plans several other events each year. Davis said, “We have field trips. We have workshops. We try to have other special events that go on as well. We really try to make it a social, welcoming group.”

Davis said the club is a great way to get connected to the community. “I learned to be a photographer while living in Alaska. One of the things I loved about being a photographer was the sense of community that I made. So the social aspects of photography are very important to me so that is why (when I moved back to Nevada County) I chose to join the Nevada County Camera Club and I have made some really great connections there.” Davis added, “When I was in art school, I learned just as much from my classmates as I did from the teachers.”

The camera club meets at the Unity Church on Cambridge Court in Grass Valley. The next meeting is Jan. 27 and features guest speaker Gary Crabbe. The award-winning photographer and author will present “The Inner Game of Photography: Crafting Landscape, Nature, and Travel Images that Tell a Story.” Crabbe’s client and publication credits include The National Geographic Society, Time Magazine, Victoria’s Secret, Sunset and the Nature Conservancy. He also has the honor of having seven of his photographs released by the United States Postal Service as forever stamps.

Guests may attend up to two meetings for free before joining the club. Membership is just $35 per year. All ages are welcome.

The art reception on Jan. 11 is free to the public and Davis said there will be light refreshments as well. She added, “It’s just a chance for anyone who wants to come in to meet the photographers and learn about their work.” Some work may be for sale but that is up to each individual artist.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire. She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com.