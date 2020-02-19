Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Grass Valley to host ‘The Art and Spirit of Icons’

Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Grass Valley is hosting an exhibit of icons painted in the Russian style, “The Art and Spirit of Icons.” It is open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Buck Hall, adjacent to the church.

Viewers can learn how icons have evolved as both an art form and a means of worship starting in the 3rd century, and especially in the Byzantine era, through the present. Icons are the original tradition of Christian sacred art and are still used to inspire us today. Several iconographers have contributed to make this beautiful display available to us and will be present to answer questions and explain the icons. Icons painted in both egg tempera and pigments, and acrylic paint are shown.

Please, no food or drinks allowed.

Contact Carolyn Feuille for more information: cfeuille@gmail.com.