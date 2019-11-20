Eileen Sitko art exhibit on display in downtown Grass Valley

WHEN: Nov. 25 through Jan. 26, 2020. Art reception on Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Local artist Eileen Sitko will have her artwork on display at the Cork 49 Wine Bar located at 142 Mill Street starting Nov. 25 through Jan. 26, 2020. A reception will be held on Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. She will also be on site during Grass Valley Cornish Christmas’ on Friday Nov. 29, and Dec. 6,13 and 20.

A local resident for the last 16 years, Eileen has been recognized for her unique and wonderful ability to capture the tranquil essence of the surrounding beauty of the gold country and beyond.

“Realizing my journey is all about energy while loving the adventure of art, I see myself as a conduit to letting a dynamic and creative process unfold,” said Eileen when asked what contributes to her memorable style.

Sitko is a current member of Nevada County Plein Air Painters and Salon de Mooney. She has studied with many prominent local artists.

With a successful background in interior design, textiles and floral design, she has found her way over the last seven years creating a very distinctive style. She enjoys using acrylics, mixed media, watercolors and pastels.