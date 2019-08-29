Eco-friendly Earthstock scheduled for Saturday

Billed as the environmentally friendly alternative to Burning Man, Earthstock will feature a full lineup of music, speakers and workshops at Pioneer Park Saturday. The festival, intended to honor the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, is a day-long environmentally and family friendly event on Saturday from noon till 10 p.m.

The event will feature a dozen music acts, short educational speakers, hands on workshops and films. Musicians include Angelika’s healing music, World Beatnix, and Americana band Brotherly Mud. Speakers include Kevin Danaher, described by The New York Times as the “Paul Revere of globalization’s woes,” and Tora Rocha, the founder of Pollination Posse. The event is free but donations of $5-10 are suggested. More information is available at http://www.waterProtectorTour.org/earthstock.