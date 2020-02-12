Duo Lynx to perform on Valentine’s Day at Kane’s in downtown Grass Valley

The Duo Lynx will play a combination of their original compositions, arrangements of a new classical compositions, as well as traditionally inspired Italian, French, Brazilian tunes and more.

Alexis Alrich began her classical piano and composition studies at the age of eight years old. She received her masters in composition from Lou Harrison and has written countless classical pieces that have been performed world wide.

Billy Packard began his mandolin career learning from Italian immigrants. Later he branched out, following his passion, to include many musical sources as well as writing his own music.

The Duo Lynx brings their very special talents together to create a unique blend that incorporates traditional charm with a modern California sparkle.

They will be playing at Kane’s restaurant at 120 E Main St, Grass Valley on Friday.