Dream a little Dream this weekend

Dream and The Dreamer perform at Naggiar Vineyards Friday evening.

Submitted photo

WHAT: Ray Laflin (The Dreamer) solo performance WHERE: General Gomez Arts and Events Center, 808 Lincoln Way, Auburn WHEN: Thursday, June 13, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. INFO: generalgomez.com WHAT: Dream and The Dreamer WHERE: Naggiar Vineyards, 18125 Rosemary Lane, Grass Valley WHEN: Friday, June 14, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. INFO: www.dreamandthedreamer.com

Dream and the Dreamer — the two man rock ‘n’ roll band — will be playing at Naggiar Vineyards Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The kitchen will not be open, so put together a picnic basket and come on out and enjoy a beautiful evening in the vineyards. If you bring your own food, they’ll supply the beer and wine.

Tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ray Laflin (The Dreamer) will be performing a solo show featuring original music at the General Gomez Arts and Events Center in Auburn. This is a collaborative show called “FIgure It Out” and will feature works of art by good friends Traci Owens, painter, and Jim Lee, sculptor. Go to generalgomez.com for more info.

To book Ray Laflin or Dream and the Dreamer for your own event please visit http://www.dreamandthedreamer.com., and don’t forget to “like” us on Facebook.