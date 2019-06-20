“Downs” by the creekside: Richard Downs on special exhibit at AsiF

The Artists’ Studio in the Foothills is thrilled to announce a solo exhibition of works by artist Richard Downs. The exhibit will feature paintings, sculpture and original prints from the 1980s to 2019 and will be on display through July 20.

The public is invited for an opening reception on Friday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. A live jazz piano performance by G.S. Young with food and wine will begin at 5 p.m.. At 7 p.m., guests will be invited to join Downs for an Art Talk in the center’s main gallery.

Richard Downs’ art making combines contemporary aesthetics with the rich history of sculpture and printmaking to create images that feel both current and timeless. He has worked for numerous United States periodicals and newspapers ranging from Smithsonian Magazine to the New York Times, and international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations publication divisions.

Downs is a graduate of the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California and was a faculty member there for six years. He currently teaches in the Applied Art & Design department at Sierra College in Rocklin and Online Illustration classes for the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design. Richard has received numerous awards for his work including American Illustration and the Society of Illustrators Museum in New York. Richard creates media appropriate and conceptually appropriate image making for a wide range of clients and art collectors.

Downs transfigures steel, twisted wire, painting and printmaking into a visual mythology celebrating human connectedness. Classically trained, Richard emerged out of Art Center Pasadena as an accomplished printmaker and visual storyteller inspired by Russian Constructivism and the “Kustomizer” car culture of the 1950s and 60s.

During his more than 30 years of dedication to the arts, Richard Downs exhibits his sculptures, etchings and paintings throughout the United States and galleries in Atlanta, Georgia and Seattle, Washington.

In 2017 Downs was named a finalist for the Fire Station 15 Public Art Project for the city of Sacramento. Richard’s Monotype “Couple #303” was selected by The Hunter Museum of American Art for their 2015 Art Auction.

Richard’s work was selected for the Crocker Art Museums 2012 Art Auction. His monotype, “Couple #203” was auctioned at the Crocker Art Museum and achieved a record bid for one of his works on paper. His sculptural work, “Couple #276” was selected for the Crocker Art Museum’s 2014 Art Auction also achieving a record bid for one of the sculptures.

Downs’ work was profiled in the June 2013 Issue of Sactown Magazine, the Winter 2013 issue of Studio Visit, the January issue of US Airways Magazine, the June 2014 issue of San Francisco Magazine and a feature cover article in the August 2014 issue of Designer Magazine published by UCDA (University & College Designers Association) titled, “Reinventing Richard Downs”. Richard lives in Nevada City with his wife and artist Gwyn Stramler.

Richard Downs’ solo exhibition at ASiF will be on display through July 20. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m to 4 p.m.