DJ Redlocks kicks off KVMR listener meet-up on Sunday

DJ Redlocks will play Sundy night at a KVMR listener meet-up at 1849 Brewery in Grass Valley.

Submitted photo

KNOW & GO WHO: KVMR 89.5 FM community radio WHAT: Listener meet-up with DJ Redlocks WHEN: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9 WHERE: 1849 Brewing Company, Brunswick Basin, 468 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. ADMISSION: Free. LIVE BROADCAST: 3 to 5 p.m., KVMR 89.5 FM, 105.1 FM Truckee, kvmr.org streaming

Hey, it’s this Sunday only.

It’s free to get in to the 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. festivities at the 1849 Brewing Company at 468 Sutton Way in the Brunswick Basin, Grass Valley.

Oh, and it’s free to hang out with fellow KVMR 89.5 FM listeners.

And it’s a free chance to hear the tunes and beats DJ Redlocks is bringing your way.

“These listener meet-ups are a wonderful chance to get together and to have fun in person together and listen to some sizzling music,” said KVMR Membership Coordinator Adrianna Kelly. “Especially when it’s DJ Redlocks pickin’ and playin’ them.”

That’s right, longtime KVMR reggae and world music deejay Christopher Redlocks will be the prime music suspect at this event as he grooves the whole afternoon into, well …

“Sunday after church, everybody needs reggae music,” quipped Kelly with her omnipresent smile. “Redlocks is really fun and has such great vibes.”

OK, KVMR will even do a live broadcast of this event for the middle two hours of the extravaganza, those being 3-5 p.m.(89.5 FM, Truckee 105.1 FM, kvmr.org streaming).

Noted Kelly, “It’s all part of our master plan to get people to join us, and take over … OK, Nevada County, but don’t tell anyone, OK?”

Yes, Kelly was having some fun, but …

“Redlocks is the perfect person to get you to Sunday irie.”

Um, that would be good, excellent or great times, and it’s a Jamaican noun of sweet reknown.