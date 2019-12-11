DJ Fossil to play Golden Era in downtown Nevada City Thursday night

DJ Fossil summons sounds from the deep underground, digging deep through the dusty attics and record stores to unearth all-vinyl throwback sets of classic funk, roots and golden-age hip-hop. Raised in and honed by Sacramento’s legendary hip- hop and punk scenes, Fossil has developed his skills during more than two decades behind the turntables, bringing dusty breaks and mellow grooves to The Golden Era Lounge on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. No cover.