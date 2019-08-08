DJ Fossil set to rock Golden Era Lounge

DJ Fossil brings sounds from the underground, digging deep in the record crates to unearth golden relics. Rocking all-vinyl throwback sets of classic funk, roots and golden-age hip-hop, this connoisseur of the pure keeps the room feeling right all night.

Raised in and honed by Sacramento’s legendary hip-hop and punk scenes, Fossil has developed his skills during more than two decades behind the turntables, bringing dusty breaks and deep grooves to The Golden Era Lounge on Thursday from 8-11 p.m. No cover.

Golden Era is located at 309 Broad St., Nevada City. Call 530-264-7048 for information.