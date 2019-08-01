Deadbeats carry the torch at Jerry Bash August 3

TICKETS: $22/GA, Children 16 and under are $10 at the Gate, and babes in arms are free. The VIP Experience $90, Advance tickets are available online at www.minersfoundry.org, by phone (530) 265-5040 or in person at the Miners Foundry, or in person at Briar Patch Co-Op. Tickets will also be available at the show.

On Saturday, the Miners Foundry presents the Jerry Bash, a community celebration featuring music, food, drinks and art, at Pioneer Park in Nevada City. Celebrating 25 years of music, the Deadbeats — Nevada City’s critically acclaimed Grateful Dead cover band — headline the show joined by The Second Time Around Band, The Ascenders and Boston Ravine.

The Grateful Dead played over 2,300 live shows in their 30-year history, with spin-offs — The Other Ones, Dead and Company — still drawing big crowds. The Guinness Book of World Records recognized them with a listing under the heading, “most rock concerts performed.” They played to an estimated 25 million people, more than any other band, with audiences of up to 600,000 attending a single show and most of these concerts are preserved in the band’s tape vault. And at the helm of the Grateful Dead was Jerry Garcia, who Rolling Stone called “the unlikeliest of pop stars and the most reticent of cultural icons.” Aug. 1 would have been Garcia’s 77th birthday.

The Deadbeats get that the music of the Dead is best live. The band made their debut at Nevada City’s renowned Mad Dogs and Englishmen Pub on Aug. 4, 1994 — 25 years ago. Filled to capacity with crowds lining up outside they knew they were on to something — a certain indefinable sound and feel that captures the essence of a Grateful Dead concert. They started Jerry Bash in 1996 as a free concert in Pioneer Park. Over the years, band members have rotated but the core group continues with great shows and big crowds. The current lineup includes Tom Menig, Eric Menig, Rob Kopp, Glenn Tucker, Peter Wilson, Jenn Knapp and Darby McConnell.

The Deadbeats play the Dead’s songbook with a balance of improvisation and honoring the song.

Guitarist Peter Wilson says, “The songs have taken on a life of their own – they still go deep. When you start in to ‘Sugar Magnolia’ or ‘Truckin’ there’s a joy that comes off the crowd that just lifts up the room. We’re right there with them.”

Guitarist Tom Menig adds, “We just love to jam.”

Also performing Jerry Bash is The Second Time Around Band, bringing the experience of the Allman Brothers Band to Northern California audiences. The band carries on the vision that Duane Allman had all those years ago: To spread the gospel of American blues, R&B, and jazz to the people.

Another Northern California favorite performing is The Ascenders, a multi-genre improvisational family band from Chico, upholding the majesty of music through jamming, shredding and experimental projects. They appeared at Jerry Bash 2017 and have frequently performed at venues and festivals throughout California for the last several years.

Boston Ravine, a father-daughter duo based out of Grass Valley, will open the fest. They focus on bluegrass, country, and gospel music, and are inspired by both traditional bluegrass artists such as Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, and The Osborne Brothers as well as newer artists like Flatt Lonesome, The Grascals and The Del McCoury Band. The band name, Boston Ravine, was the name given to the original settlements in Grass Valley during the Gold Rush era.

Attendees can take advantage of the VIP Experience, which includes a reserved picnic table under the trees, this lounge features a private no-host bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres from 5-6:30 p.m., and access to Pioneer Park Pool from 5-7:30 p.m. This is $90 in addition to the $22 ticket and includes access to 6 patrons.